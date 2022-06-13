Stockbridge man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in shed

A Stockbridge man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl nearly three years ago, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
Ira Seiber, 38, is accused of locking the teenager in a shed near the 200 block of Highland Circle and raping her, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
No other details were provided by the sheriff’s office about the case.
“I have daughters, and as I always say, you want nothing more than to protect them,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a statement. “The thought of a 15-year-old girl being subjected to such an atrocity is beyond angering.”
Seiber is charged with rape, child molestation and false imprisonment following an investigation into the allegations, which are said to have occurred in September 2019. He is being held at the Henry County Jail.
