State Patrol: Motorcyclist dead in Cobb after crashing into car during chase

Bartow County deputies were chasing two motorcycle riders suspected of racing on U.S. 41 and requested the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol around 9:20 p.m., according to the state agency. A trooper took the lead at Old Alabama Road in pursing one of the riders, who continued along the highway in a “reckless manner,” the GSP said.

The motorcyclist entered Cobb County and was traveling at “a high speed” as he approached the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Acworth Summit Boulevard, authorities said. He then struck a Honda Accord, which was turning left, and died at the scene, according to the GSP.