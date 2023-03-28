X

State Patrol: Motorcyclist dead in Cobb after crashing into car during chase

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A motorcyclist was killed Monday evening when he crashed into a car in Acworth during a high-speed pursuit that stretched across county lines, authorities said.

Bartow County deputies were chasing two motorcycle riders suspected of racing on U.S. 41 and requested the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol around 9:20 p.m., according to the state agency. A trooper took the lead at Old Alabama Road in pursing one of the riders, who continued along the highway in a “reckless manner,” the GSP said.

The motorcyclist entered Cobb County and was traveling at “a high speed” as he approached the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Acworth Summit Boulevard, authorities said. He then struck a Honda Accord, which was turning left, and died at the scene, according to the GSP.

A passenger in the Honda was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist and passenger were not publicly identified.

Acworth police said they only helped with “scene management” and were not involved with the pursuit. An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

