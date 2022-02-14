Georgia state employee indicted after faking 2 pregnancies, officials say

Folsom also sent pictures of her new baby to various co-workers, but the pictures were inconsistent and the children had varying skin colors, the Inspector General’s Office said.

In October, shortly after an interview with investigators, Folsom resigned from the state agency.

This was not the first pregnancy that Folsom had faked, the office said. In July 2020, she announced the birth of another child. But the office learned that there was no birth certificate proving Folsom to be a mother. Following a review of medical and insurance records, no indication was found that Folsom had ever given birth, the office said.

“Fraud by state employees will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Chris Carr said regarding the indictment. “By working with Georgia’s independent Inspector General, we were able to discover, investigate and put an end to this alleged deception. We will always stand up to protect taxpayer dollars, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”