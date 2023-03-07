X
SPLC blasts attorney’s arrest after training site violence

Credit: Atlanta police

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

An Atlanta attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, among the 23 people arrested after violence erupted at the future site of a public safety training center, was a victim of “heavy-handed law enforcement intervention against protesters,” the nonprofit said.

Thomas Webb Jurgens, 28, was arrested Sunday and charged with domestic terrorism, Atlanta police said. Jurgens was among those charged after protesters threw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers and torched construction equipment at the site of the planned center.

Jurgens was working at the time of his arrest, according to the SPLC.

ExploreFBI: Federal charges possible for 23 arrested at Atlanta training center site

“An employee at the SPLC was arrested while acting — and identifying — as a legal observer on behalf of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG),” a statement on social media said. “The employee is an experienced legal observer, and their arrest is not evidence of any crime, but of heavy-handed law enforcement intervention against protesters.”

According to the State Bar of Georgia, Jurgens was admitted in March 2021 after attending law school at the University of Georgia. He was being held without bond Tuesday at the DeKalb County jail.

“The SPLC has and will continue to urge deescalation of violence and police use of force against Black, brown and indigenous communities — working in partnership with these communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements and advance the human rights of all people,” the statement said.

Only two of the nearly two dozen arrested have Georgia addresses, DeKalb County jail records showed. Jurgens is one of them. Detainees hail from as far away as France and Canada.

ExploreAlmost all detainees arrested after training site violence are from elsewhere, records show

The National Lawyers Guild also issued a statement after Sunday’s incident, calling the arrests “part of ongoing state repression and violence against racial and environmental justice protesters, who are fighting to defend their communities from the harms of militarized policing and environmental degradation.”

The FBI said Monday that those arrested following Sunday’s violence could also federal charges.

