SPLC blasts attorney’s arrest after training site violence

“The SPLC has and will continue to urge deescalation of violence and police use of force against Black, brown and indigenous communities — working in partnership with these communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements and advance the human rights of all people,” the statement said.

Only two of the nearly two dozen arrested have Georgia addresses, DeKalb County jail records showed. Jurgens is one of them. Detainees hail from as far away as France and Canada.

The National Lawyers Guild also issued a statement after Sunday’s incident, calling the arrests “part of ongoing state repression and violence against racial and environmental justice protesters, who are fighting to defend their communities from the harms of militarized policing and environmental degradation.”

The FBI said Monday that those arrested following Sunday’s violence could also federal charges.