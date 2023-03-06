Almost all detainees arrested after training site violence are from elsewhere, records show

Of the 23 arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after protesters threw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers and torched construction equipment at the site of a planned training center Sunday evening, only two have Georgia addresses, DeKalb County jail records showed. Detainees hail from as far away as France and Canada.
Various law enforcement agencies assisted after the incident near Bouldercrest Road and Key Road in DeKalb County. Detainees arrested afterward included one from Atlanta, one from Athens, and the rest from elsewhere.
Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a news conference late Sunday that investigators believe those involved had initially attended a nearby music festival before beginning what was described by police as a “coordinated attack.”
“Actions such as this will not be tolerated,” Schierbaum said. “When you attack law enforcement officers, when you damage equipment, you are breaking the law.”
Protestors argued on Monday that it was police officers who were violent.
“The civil rights violations committed by police yesterday reaffirm that this cop training facility should never be built,” The Atlanta Solidarity Fund said in a statement. “We stand steadfast in our conviction to build a new world in which all people are safe from police terror.”
Video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows numerous people, most dressed all in black, throwing incendiary devices and igniting construction equipment. Those arrested late Sunday were being held without bond Monday afternoon at the DeKalb jail, booking records showed.
23 ARRESTED AFTER VIOLENCE AT TRAINING CENTER SITE
- Jack Beaman, 10/2000, GA
- Ayla King, 4/2004, MA
- Kamryn Pipes, 1/1996, LA
- Maggie Gates, 12/1997, IN
- Ehret Nottingham, 10/2000, CO
- Alexis Paplai, 5/1974, MA
- Timothy Bilodeau, 7/1997, MA
- Victor Puertas, 11/1976, UT
- Dimitri LeNy, 11/1997, France
- Amin Chaoui, 9/1991, VA
- James Marsicano, 3/1993, NC
- Samuel Ward, 2/1997, AZ
- Max Biederman, 9/1997, AZ
- Mattia Luini, 9/1992, NY
- Emma Bogush, 5/1998, CT
- Kayley Meissner, 4/2003, WI
- Luke Harper, 10/1995, FL
- Grace Martin, 4/2000, WI
- Colin Dorsey, 11/1980, ME
- Fredrique Robert-Paul, 6/1988, Canada
- Zoe Larmey, 8/1997, TN
- Thomas Jurgens, 2/1995, GA
- Priscilla Grim, 3/1974, NY
Source: Atlanta Police Department
About the Author