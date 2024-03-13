Speed, drug use contributed to fatal Forsyth County crash, authorities say

Two people were killed early Tuesday morning in a Forsyth County crash in which the lone survivor was accused of driving while impaired by drugs, authorities said.

Both drivers were 19, and despite one being charged with driving under the influence, Forsyth sheriff’s office investigators have not determined who was at fault, agency spokesperson Stacie Miller said. Both drivers were speeding, authorities said, and their vehicles collided at a point on Ga. 20 where two lanes merged into one.

Kayla Uribe, 19, of Cumming, was identified as the driver who was killed. Her passenger, 30-year-old Luis Rodrigo-Sigero of Canton, was also pronounced dead at the scene.