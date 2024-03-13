Crime & Public Safety

Speed, drug use contributed to fatal Forsyth County crash, authorities say

The cars collided on Ga. 20 just west of Sawnee Corners Boulevard near Cumming.

By
1 hour ago

Two people were killed early Tuesday morning in a Forsyth County crash in which the lone survivor was accused of driving while impaired by drugs, authorities said.

Both drivers were 19, and despite one being charged with driving under the influence, Forsyth sheriff’s office investigators have not determined who was at fault, agency spokesperson Stacie Miller said. Both drivers were speeding, authorities said, and their vehicles collided at a point on Ga. 20 where two lanes merged into one.

Kayla Uribe, 19, of Cumming, was identified as the driver who was killed. Her passenger, 30-year-old Luis Rodrigo-Sigero of Canton, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver, Edwing Morales-Perez of Alpharetta, was taken into custody and charged with DUI-drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and firefighters were sent to the crash at about 5 a.m., Miller said. The cars collided just west of Sawnee Corners Boulevard near Cumming. At the scene, deputies found a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro that had careened off the road and flipped into a tree, killing Uribe and Rodrigo-Sigero.

Deputies did not report any injuries to Morales-Perez, who was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to the initial crash investigation, the driver of the Camaro was slightly ahead of the Silverado and tried to move in front but did not clear it. The contact caused the Camaro’s driver to lose control and leave the road, flipping into the woods.

Officials did not say what drugs led to Morales-Perez’s suspected impairment, and the 19-year-old does not appear in Forsyth jail records.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

