ajc logo
X

Spalding man gets life in prison for molesting 8-year-old girl

Markel Taiwon Amey was convicted last week of sexually abusing a girl. A judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Combined ShapeCaption
Markel Taiwon Amey was convicted last week of sexually abusing a girl. A judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A Spalding County man convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl was ordered last week to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Markel Taiwon Amey, 32, molested the victim over the course of a year, and he threatened the girl and her siblings with physical abuse to keep them silent, according to prosecutors.

Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder announced the conviction Friday. Amey was convicted of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery of a child under 16, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and three counts of child molestation.

Amey was arrested in November 2019, Spalding County jail records show. His abuse didn’t come to light until the victim’s younger brother told his stepmother that Amey locked himself in the bedroom with the victim whenever their father left for work. The DA’s press release did not detail a specific family relationship between Amey and the victim.

Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams, who presided over the trial, sentenced Amey to life in prison plus 20 years, followed by another 20 years of probation, Broder said.

A jury found him guilty following a trial that lasted three days. Sams handed down his ruling July 14, according to court records.

During sentencing, the judge called the children “heroes” and told the victim she would never have to worry about Amey abusing her again.

“This week, members of our Spalding County community stood in the gap between a predator and his victim and said, ‘No more,’” Broder said in a statement.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Tootoo denies knowing about alleged 2003 team sexual assault43m ago
Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff
8h ago
Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $790M; 4 Georgia tickets worth $10,000 each
7h ago
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
4h ago
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
4h ago
6-year-old boy, adult pedestrian critically injured in Marietta hit-and-run
4h ago
The Latest
6-year-old boy, adult pedestrian critically injured in Marietta hit-and-run
4h ago
WATCH: Teen leaps 5 stories from Buckhead parking deck in police pursuit
5h ago
Gwinnett deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail arrested, fired
22h ago
Featured
A medical laboratory technician inactivates suspected monkeypox samples to be PCR tested at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022 ,in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
53m ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top