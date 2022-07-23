Spalding man gets life in prison for molesting 8-year-old girl

Markel Taiwon Amey, 32, molested the victim over the course of a year, and he threatened the girl and her siblings with physical abuse to keep them silent, according to prosecutors.

Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder announced the conviction Friday. Amey was convicted of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery of a child under 16, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and three counts of child molestation.