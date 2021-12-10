ajc logo
South Georgia mother accused of trying to smother daughter with blanket

Caption
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A South Georgia woman is accused of trying to smother her daughter with a blanket in late November, according to multiple reports.

The girl’s mother and stepfather have been charged with first-degree cruelty to children and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children, according to The Moultrie Observer.

The woman and stepfather, whose names are being withheld to protect the victim’s identity, are facing additional charges, according to the Observer. The girl’s age was not released.

The mother also has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, drugs to be kept in their original container and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, the Observer reported.

The stepfather also was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and with battery — family violence, according to the Observer.

The incident happened Nov. 28 in Berlin and was captured on video by the woman’s son, the Observer reported, citing the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. The video shows the woman attempting to take her daughter’s cellphone and the child refusing, the Observer reported.

The woman grabbed a Hello Kitty blanket from a couch and attempted to smother her daughter, sheriff’s office investigator Chris Robinson told the Observer.

“The daughter was able to fight her mother off after getting some blows to the side of her head,” Robinson told the newspaper. “(The woman) then went to get the stepfather, who was outside.”

The stepfather took the phone from the child and smashed it into a TV stand, the Observer reported, citing the sheriff’s office. The man then threw the phone at his stepdaughter, according to the paper.

“After throwing the phone, (the man) told the girl, ‘I’m gonna stab you in the heart with a butcher knife,’” Robinson told the Observer.

Deputies arrived at the home and tried to arrest the woman, according to the newspaper. Robinson said he did not know who called 911.

“She resisted for a little bit and had to be wrangled into the back of a patrol unit,” Robinson told the Observer. “Within her pocket, there were three Xanax pills not in their original container. The stepfather was arrested without any incident.”

The children were taken from the scene by another family member, the newspaper reported.

The woman and stepfather were booked into the Colquitt County Jail and denied bail, according to reports.

