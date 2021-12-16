South Fulton police investigating shootout outside Walmart

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a shootout outside of a South Fulton Walmart late Wednesday.
Officers were sent to the Walmart on Cascade Road after receiving reports of gunshots, according to South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Jarius Rogers. When they arrived, they learned that people inside two cars had started shooting at each other on the Fairburn Road side of the building, he said.
At least 20 shell casings were scattered across the parking lot, Channel 2 Action News reported.
“There was no property damage and appears to be an isolated incident,” Rogers said. He added there are no known victims and no one has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation.
It was not clear if the shooting occurred during business hours. Rogers said during the holiday season, the police department will “increase patrol at our shopping centers to deter crime.”
The Walmart is less than 6 miles from the locations of two drive-by shootings that left four teens injured Wednesday.
Gunfire was reported about 10:40 p.m. at two separate locations in southwest Atlanta’s Adams Park neighborhood, which is bordered by Cascade Road. Officers arriving in the 2000 block of Delowe Drive learned two boys were shot as they walked down the street, police said in a statement.
A few blocks down the road, at the corner of Delowe and Alison Court, yet another drive-by shooting injured two more boys who were walking down the street. As in the first shooting, the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.
No descriptions of suspects or vehicles were released in the two southwest Atlanta incidents.
