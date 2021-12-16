South Fulton police investigating shootout outside Walmart

The Walmart is less than 6 miles from the locations of two drive-by shootings that left four teens injured Wednesday.

Gunfire was reported about 10:40 p.m. at two separate locations in southwest Atlanta’s Adams Park neighborhood, which is bordered by Cascade Road. Officers arriving in the 2000 block of Delowe Drive learned two boys were shot as they walked down the street, police said in a statement.

A few blocks down the road, at the corner of Delowe and Alison Court, yet another drive-by shooting injured two more boys who were walking down the street. As in the first shooting, the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

No descriptions of suspects or vehicles were released in the two southwest Atlanta incidents.

