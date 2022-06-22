South Carolina man convicted of aggravated child molestation in Douglas County

Abraham Hardy, 39, was found guilty on all counts by a Douglas jury last week, county District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a news release. Hardy was convicted of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and statutory rape.

Racine praised the victim’s bravery in the case, which first came to light in 2019. According to the district attorney, Hardy used an existing relationship with the girl to “groom” and sexually abuse her for several years, beginning in 2015.