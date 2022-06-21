BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Georgia officials, election worker to testify at Jan. 6 hearing
ajc logo
X

Snellville teen sentenced to 140 years in fatal 2021 Valentine’s Day shooting

Damia Mitchell, 18, was sentenced to 140 years in prison for the killing of 20-year-old Faith Burns on Valentine's Day 2021. Mitchell was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Damia Mitchell, 18, was sentenced to 140 years in prison for the killing of 20-year-old Faith Burns on Valentine's Day 2021. Mitchell was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

An 18-year-old convicted of a 2021 Valentine’s Day fatal shooting of a woman in a Dacula neighborhood has been sentenced to 140 years in prison.

Damia Mitchell, of Snellville, fired several shots at 20-year-old Faith Burns, of Loganville, in 2021 at the intersection of Uniwattee Trail and Mountain Ash Court, according to prosecutors. Burns died at a hospital shortly after the shooting.

Mitchell was accompanied by four other girls: Kennedy Collins and Jocelyn Spencer, both 17 at the time, and Janae Washington and Diamond Giminez, who were 16 but are now being tried as adults. They were all charged with felony murder and aggravated assault for allegedly assisting Mitchell in the shooting.

Last week, a Gwinnett County jury found Mitchell guilty of voluntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. She was acquitted of two additional gang charges and two firearms charges.

According to the warrant from her initial arrest, Mitchell, a known member of the 9 Trey Bloods, coordinated with the other defendants, including another Bloods gang member, to shoot Burns that Valentine’s Day. After the initial bout of gunfire and while two other people were trying to help Burns, Mitchell drove back and shot at them multiple times.

ExploreGwinnett police charge 4 teen girls in woman’s Valentine’s Day shooting death

Investigators believed Burns and Mitchell were involved in a “domestic altercation” prior to the shooting, police said at the time. According to Channel 2 Action News, Burns was visiting the home of Mitchell’s ex-girlfriend when she was killed.

Upon her conviction and sentencing, Mitchell’s family was shocked at what they believe is an unjust sentence, they told Channel 2.

Mitchell’s aunt, Lena Hall, told the news station the 140-year sentence is “just outrageous” and that Mitchell was not in a gang.

“They had friends, you know, boyfriends ... that were possibly affiliated with gangs, but that did not make them gang members,” Hall said.

Charges against Collins, Spencer, Washington and Giminez are still pending, court records show.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Foster children housed in child welfare offices; officials work to end practice
Water main break at Hartsfield-Jackson disrupts services on Concourse B
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
15h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
8h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
8h ago
Sale of Southern Baptist center in Georgia delayed after rezoning fails
6h ago
The Latest
VA releases video showing attack on veteran at Atlanta clinic
1h ago
Burglary reported at former NBA player Vince Carter’s Buckhead mansion
1h ago
Neighbors, church group rally around man injured in Marietta hit-and-run
2h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top