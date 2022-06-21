Snellville teen sentenced to 140 years in fatal 2021 Valentine’s Day shooting

Investigators believed Burns and Mitchell were involved in a “domestic altercation” prior to the shooting, police said at the time. According to Channel 2 Action News, Burns was visiting the home of Mitchell’s ex-girlfriend when she was killed.

Upon her conviction and sentencing, Mitchell’s family was shocked at what they believe is an unjust sentence, they told Channel 2.

Mitchell’s aunt, Lena Hall, told the news station the 140-year sentence is “just outrageous” and that Mitchell was not in a gang.

“They had friends, you know, boyfriends ... that were possibly affiliated with gangs, but that did not make them gang members,” Hall said.

Charges against Collins, Spencer, Washington and Giminez are still pending, court records show.