Snellville teen sentenced to 140 years in fatal 2021 Valentine’s Day shooting

An 18-year-old convicted of a 2021 Valentine’s Day fatal shooting of a woman in a Dacula neighborhood has been sentenced to 140 years in prison.
Damia Mitchell, of Snellville, fired several shots at 20-year-old Faith Burns, of Loganville, in 2021 at the intersection of Uniwattee Trail and Mountain Ash Court, according to prosecutors. Burns died at a hospital shortly after the shooting.
Mitchell was accompanied by four other girls: Kennedy Collins and Jocelyn Spencer, both 17 at the time, and Janae Washington and Diamond Giminez, who were 16 but are now being tried as adults. They were all charged with felony murder and aggravated assault for allegedly assisting Mitchell in the shooting.
Last week, a Gwinnett County jury found Mitchell guilty of voluntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. She was acquitted of two additional gang charges and two firearms charges.
According to the warrant from her initial arrest, Mitchell, a known member of the 9 Trey Bloods, coordinated with the other defendants, including another Bloods gang member, to shoot Burns that Valentine’s Day. After the initial bout of gunfire and while two other people were trying to help Burns, Mitchell drove back and shot at them multiple times.
Investigators believed Burns and Mitchell were involved in a “domestic altercation” prior to the shooting, police said at the time. According to Channel 2 Action News, Burns was visiting the home of Mitchell’s ex-girlfriend when she was killed.
Upon her conviction and sentencing, Mitchell’s family was shocked at what they believe is an unjust sentence, they told Channel 2.
Mitchell’s aunt, Lena Hall, told the news station the 140-year sentence is “just outrageous” and that Mitchell was not in a gang.
“They had friends, you know, boyfriends ... that were possibly affiliated with gangs, but that did not make them gang members,” Hall said.
Charges against Collins, Spencer, Washington and Giminez are still pending, court records show.
About the Author