Woman shot, killed in Gwinnett neighborhood

A woman died Sunday afternoon after she was shot in front of a home in a Dacula neighborhood, according to Gwinnett County police.
The victim, who police said was a woman in her early 20s, died in a hospital shortly after the incident, which happened at a location at the intersection of Uniwattee Trail and Mountain Ash Court, authorities said.
Officers were sent to the home about 1:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, according to Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera. Investigators believe the shooting took place in the roadway in front of the home, she said.
“There are several shell casings along the opposite side of the road,” Pihera said.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a “domestic-related homicide,” but it is not clear if the victim was a resident of the home. Investigators are “following up on possible leads in this case,” Pihera said.