Woman shot, killed in Gwinnett neighborhood

The victim, who police said was a woman in her early 20s, died in a hospital shortly after the incident, which happened at a location at the intersection of Uniwattee Trail and Mountain Ash Court, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the home about 1:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, according to Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera. Investigators believe the shooting took place in the roadway in front of the home, she said.