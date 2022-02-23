Smyrna man convicted of rape, kidnapping after assaulting woman at knifepoint

While she was being assaulted, the woman waited for an opportunity to use her Apple Watch to call 911 from her wrist, Broady said. An emergency dispatcher answered, but their voice was “loud enough for Anderson to hear it and freak out,” the woman said during the trial.

Anderson threw the watch on the ground and began questioning the woman about the call, Broady said. She denied that she made a call to 911 and said she must have accidentally answered an incoming call. During the dispute, another car pulled up alongside them, causing Anderson to begin looking for his knife, which he could not find. After not finding the knife, he left with the woman’s keys, wallet and watch.

The woman’s description of Anderson to authorities matched the first woman’s description, Broady said. In his news release, the DA praised the victim’s resilience during such a traumatizing incident involving a deadly weapon.