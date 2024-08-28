Smoke diverts buses from Cobb elementary school

A Cobb County elementary school was flooded with smoke Wednesday morning, officials said.

A malfunctioning HVAC system caused smoke to fill Tritt Elementary School, located half a mile from Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, according to a statement from the school district. The fire department was able to quickly resolve the issue, officials said.

School buses were diverted to nearby Hightower Trail Middle School, where students will spend the rest of the day with their teachers, according to a spokesperson from the school district. The middle school is roughly one mile away on Post Oak Tritt Road.