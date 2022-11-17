ajc logo
X

Sinkhole partially swallows utility truck near South Fulton

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A utility truck was partially swallowed Thursday by a large sinkhole on a neighborhood road on the border of South Fulton and southwest Atlanta, officials said.

The sinkhole opened up on Orkney Lane near Loch Lomond Drive, about 2½ miles west of I-285, South Fulton police confirmed. Changing groundwater levels often cause sinkholes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and multiple lakes and streams surround Orkney Lane.

Police confirmed that no one was injured when the sinkhole collapsed, but video captured by NewsChopper 2 showed a large utility truck stuck on its side in the center of the opening.

The road will remain closed indefinitely, police said, and the Atlanta Department of Transportation will repair the road.

Representatives for the Atlanta DOT have not responded to questions about the sinkhole.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock8h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC via AP

The Jolt: Tributes pour in for late House Speaker David Ralston
10h ago

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
11m ago

Credit: Matt Hamilton

Opinion: Greene tries to shift from bomb thrower to insider
10h ago

Credit: Matt Hamilton

Opinion: Greene tries to shift from bomb thrower to insider
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

New report on school performance in Georgia released
11h ago
The Latest

Man critical due to smoke inhalation after fire at SW Atlanta home
14m ago
Human remains found near Etowah River in Cherokee
57m ago
Georgia woman faces murder charges months after child overdoses on fentanyl
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
8h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
Atlanta holiday tree lightings 2022: Dates and times, where to see them
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top