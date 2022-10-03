BreakingNews
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex leaves 1 dead

Crime & Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta’s Glenrose Heights neighborhood on Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the complex on Mt. Zion Road across from Macon Drive around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. The victim, whose name has not been released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the incident, police said. No other details were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

