Shooting at North Decatur shopping center leaves businesses damaged

Customers at a Ross Dress for Less store ducked for cover when they were besieged by gunfire late Wednesday night in a shopping center north of Decatur.

The gunfire came from the direction of the parking lot just before the North Decatur Road store closed for the night, the shoppers told Channel 2 Action News. Once the bullets stopped flying, a man stumbled inside, begging for help.

“One of the guys ran into the store and went into the bathroom where we were hiding and was bleeding out in there,” Franchesca Casiano told the news station. “We put pressure on his wound, but it wasn’t much that we could really do in the back of the store.”

DeKalb County police have not responded to requests for more information. The injured man’s condition is unclear. It’s also not clear if he was the intended target or if there are any other victims.

The Ross is situated in the Suburban Plaza Shopping Center, anchored by Walmart and home to a number of other businesses, restaurants and medical offices. Casiano said someone parked in front of the clothing store and started firing.

“I saw the shooting — all the sparks with all the bullets,” she said. “I threw myself underneath the racks and crawled to the back,” where she found the bathroom.

Other businesses in the plaza, including the DeKalb Women’s Specialists and A Smile 4U Dentistry and Orthodontics, were damaged by the gunfire. The women’s clinic and dentist’s office are located on the opposite side of the building from the Ross store, along the plaza’s Church Street entrance near the Comet bowling alley.

Bullets also pierced the windows of a Nissan Sentra parked out front.

On Thursday morning, Erika Auld arrived to work at the dentist’s office and was surprised to find that its windows had been shattered. She’s been working there for only two months, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but hadn’t heard of anything similar happening in the area before.

Auld, who is pregnant, said her boyfriend is concerned for her safety.

“Yesterday, I was here alone doing rescheduling and confirming appointments,” she said. “At least (the shooting) was like at night, to where I (wasn’t) here by myself.”

Auld said they’ll have to call about 100 patients to reschedule until the glass is repaired.

Police have not disclosed any information about what may have motivated the shooting, or whether it was connected to any of the plaza’s businesses.

