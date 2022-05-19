ajc logo
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought

Night manager Raymond Minter cleans up after his Chevron Circle K was damaged during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 hour ago

A man was shot multiple times while at a Buckhead gas station Thursday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were sent to the area of Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds, a news release states. He was taken to a hospital and was described as stable.

No other information about the victim, including his age, has been released.

Investigators believe the victim was at the Chevron gas station at 639 Morosgo Drive when two suspects approached his vehicle, tried to get inside and then fired several shots, the release states.

By around 5 a.m., the gas station’s night manager, Raymond Minter, was still cleaning up glass, debris and other damage caused by the barrage of bullets that left holes in the store’s windows. The coffee machine, ice cream machine and bathroom door all took 45-caliber rounds.

Police have not said if they have identified the suspects or released any other details about the shooting.

