Shooting amid fight leaves man dead in DeKalb, police say

A man was shot to death amid a fight in DeKalb County on Wednesday night, police said.

DeKalb police got a call about a person shot in the 4600 block of Jakes Trail around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He had already died, police said.

Investigators believe the victim, whose name was not released, was in a fight just before the shooting and knew the suspect.