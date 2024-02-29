Shooting amid fight leaves man dead in DeKalb, police say

A man was shot to death amid a fight in DeKalb County on Wednesday night, police said.
DeKalb police got a call about a person shot in the 4600 block of Jakes Trail around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He had already died, police said.
Investigators believe the victim, whose name was not released, was in a fight just before the shooting and knew the suspect.
The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was detained and later arrested on a charge of murder, officials said.
No other details about the case have been released.
