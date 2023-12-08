Sheriff: Man arrested after 3 shot inside DeKalb club

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a November shooting that injured three people inside a Brookhaven club, officials said.

Tyrone Rolland was arrested in Cobb County and is facing charges of aggravated assault with the intent to murder, three counts of aggravated battery, first- and second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless conduct and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The 40-year-old is accused of causing “mass chaos” at Da Spot Bistro on Nov. 11, according to officials. Gunfire occurred around 5:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sun Tan Shopping Center on Buford Highway, where the club is located.