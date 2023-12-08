BreakingNews
Kemp signs Georgia’s Republican redistricting into law

Sheriff: Man arrested after 3 shot inside DeKalb club

Tyrone Rolland is facing charges in a DeKalb County shooting that injured three people at a club in November, officials said.

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Combined ShapeCaption
Tyrone Rolland is facing charges in a DeKalb County shooting that injured three people at a club in November, officials said.

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Crime & Public Safety
By
32 minutes ago

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a November shooting that injured three people inside a Brookhaven club, officials said.

Tyrone Rolland was arrested in Cobb County and is facing charges of aggravated assault with the intent to murder, three counts of aggravated battery, first- and second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless conduct and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The 40-year-old is accused of causing “mass chaos” at Da Spot Bistro on Nov. 11, according to officials. Gunfire occurred around 5:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sun Tan Shopping Center on Buford Highway, where the club is located.

Explore3 shot in parking lot of Brookhaven shopping complex

The sheriff’s office said Rolland fired at least five rounds at a person standing in front of the club. A subsequent exchange of gunfire led to two vehicles being damaged and three people injured inside, authorities added.

The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top