Sheriff: Fatal ‘suspicious’ fire at Fayette home being investigated as arson

Deputies assisted firefighters in battling the blaze at the home along Porter Drive at about 2:25 a.m., the Fayette sheriff’s office said. Fire personnel said they found the victim dead inside the home. Their identity and cause of death were not provided.

Authorities called the incident a “suspicious structure fire” and the sheriff’s office, along with the Fayette fire department and the State Fire Marshal, are investigating the blaze as an arson.