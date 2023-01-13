Sheriff: Fatal ‘suspicious’ fire at Fayette home being investigated as arson

A person was found dead Thursday morning after a Fayette County home became engulfed in flames, authorities said.
Deputies assisted firefighters in battling the blaze at the home along Porter Drive at about 2:25 a.m., the Fayette sheriff’s office said. Fire personnel said they found the victim dead inside the home. Their identity and cause of death were not provided.
Authorities called the incident a “suspicious structure fire” and the sheriff’s office, along with the Fayette fire department and the State Fire Marshal, are investigating the blaze as an arson.
Authorities have not provided details on who may have started the fire or what may have motivated it.
