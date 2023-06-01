Sheriff: Athens inmate escapes hospital, runs naked down the street

Several 911 calls flooded in Saturday as a naked man ran down a street in Clarke County.

That man was a jail inmate who was able to escape authorities during a hospital visit, officials said.

The inmate, who was not publicly identified, said he was experiencing medical-related issues, so an on-duty medical staff member at the jail recommended he be taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional shortly before 4 p.m. and was accompanied by sheriff’s office Sgt. Questelles.

After the initial intake process, the inmate was put into a hospital gown. While his restraints were being removed so he could provide a urine sample, the man was able to push Questelles and take off, officials said.

The sergeant grabbed the inmate by the gown, but authorities said he was able to wiggle out of it. He continued running down the hall and eventually made it out of the building as Questelles and hospital staff rushed after him.

By about 4:05 p.m., officials said multiple 911 callers were reporting a naked man running on Prince Avenue, which is the road directly in front of the hospital.

Additional deputies responded to the scene and were quickly able to place the man back into custody, according to law enforcement. He was taken back to the jail and a warrant charging him with obstruction is pending. Authorities did not say what charges originally landed him in jail.

Questelles received minor injuries to her head and shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.