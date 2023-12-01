Sheriff: 2 arrested while trying to take drugs, contraband into DeKalb jail

Two men trying to get drugs and other contraband inside the DeKalb County Jail were intercepted by a deputy and arrested Monday, officials said.
Marcking Guensley Louis, 26, of Dacula, and Jeremiah Tyson, 18, of Atlanta, drove to the jail on Memorial Drive and parked in a spot reserved only for sheriff’s office staff prior to delivering the contraband, authorities stated. A deputy noticed the blue vehicle in the reserved space during a check of the perimeter and approached the two men.
Louis and Tyson were subsequently detained for questioning.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a handgun, packs of cigarettes and other tobacco products, marijuana, pre-rolled cannabis, THC gummies, vape pens, a digital scale, lighters, cellphones and other electronics, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said it was determined that the men were trying to deliver the items to inmates.
Louis and Tyson were arrested and are facing charges of crossing guard lines with weapons, drugs and intoxicants, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and criminal trespass. Louis faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and Tyson faces an additional possession of drug related object charge.
In February, a man visiting the DeKalb jail was arrested after a bag containing contraband was found in a bush on the property. It allegedly included cocaine, marijuana, loose tobacco, packs of cigarettes and lighters, cellphones and chargers, jewelry, ear pods, sweets and cooked chicken wings. Officials said the bag was meant to be hoisted to inmates through a broken window in a cell.
