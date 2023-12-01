Sheriff: 2 arrested while trying to take drugs, contraband into DeKalb jail

Two men trying to get drugs and other contraband inside the DeKalb County Jail were intercepted by a deputy and arrested Monday, officials said.

Marcking Guensley Louis, 26, of Dacula, and Jeremiah Tyson, 18, of Atlanta, drove to the jail on Memorial Drive and parked in a spot reserved only for sheriff’s office staff prior to delivering the contraband, authorities stated. A deputy noticed the blue vehicle in the reserved space during a check of the perimeter and approached the two men.

Louis and Tyson were subsequently detained for questioning.