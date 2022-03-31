Senate confirms Geraghty to be federal judge in Atlanta

Geraghty, approved by the U.S. Senate with a 52-48 vote, becomes the second nominee of President Joe Biden to join the 11-member court. Federal defender Victoria Calvert was also approved by the Senate on March 22, with a 50-46 vote.

Geraghty has been a lawyer with the Southern Center for Human Rights in Atlanta since 2003. She litigated cases challenging unfair bail policies, private probation practices, open records law violations and inhumane prison and jail conditions.