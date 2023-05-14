Search underway after man shot in head 3 times in Rockdale home, deputies say

Authorities said they are actively searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting inside a Rockdale County home on Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office responded around 2:30 p.m. to a “trouble unknown call” on Fountain Crest Drive. When deputies entered the residence, they found a 45-year-old man who was shot in the head three times, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Following the shooting, the sheriff’s office released a photo of the two suspects and asked for the public’s help in locating them. The photo also included a van, which deputies later stated was “cleared from the investigation.”
“We were able to make contact with the owner of the vehicle pictured and they are no longer a part of our investigation,” deputies added.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities said there was no danger to the public.
“It is seemingly an isolated incident, and you do not have anything to fear,” the sheriff’s office said.
