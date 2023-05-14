Search underway after man shot in head 3 times in Rockdale home, deputies say

The sheriff’s office responded around 2:30 p.m. to a “trouble unknown call” on Fountain Crest Drive. When deputies entered the residence, they found a 45-year-old man who was shot in the head three times, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Following the shooting, the sheriff’s office released a photo of the two suspects and asked for the public’s help in locating them. The photo also included a van, which deputies later stated was “cleared from the investigation.”