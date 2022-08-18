ajc logo
Search on for man accused of raping, beating two women in Dunwoody

Dunwoody police have identified an alleged serial rapist and are trying to capture the man.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Dunwoody police are trying to track down an alleged rapist accused of claiming he was a Mormon pastor to lure two women that he sexually assaulted at his apartment this summer.

The department issued a be-on-the-lookout bulletin Thursday for 46-year-old Marco Aries “Magic” Johnson. Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Creek said Johnson is wanted on charges of rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Johnson after connecting him to two separate incidents: one in July and the other earlier this month.

According to Thursday’s BOLO, Johnson targeted women walking or waiting at bus stops. He drove near Chamblee and Doraville in a black 2011 Toyota Camry trying to find women walking, police said. The vehicle has a Georgia license plate with tag number CCQ3983.

Police said he gained their confidence by telling the women he was a spiritual reader and youth preacher for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On both occasions, police allege, Johnson enticed the victims by offering them rides. He then took them back to his Dunwoody apartment, where he beat and sexually assaulted them, according to investigators.

Creek said both women suffered injuries, but he could not elaborate on the severity of those injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts to call the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6900 or contact Detective Robert Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or via email at robert.ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

