Search for suspect underway after shooting outside Hall grocery store

Joseph Omar Mendoza, 30, is a suspect in the shooting outside Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road that injured his 29-year-old brother. The victim was found in the parking lot at about 9 p.m. and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Hall sheriff’s office.

“After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a late-model silver Nissan Rogue, according to witnesses,” the agency said in a lookout posted to Facebook. A search was underway Tuesday.