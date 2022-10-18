ajc logo
X

Search for suspect underway after shooting outside Hall grocery store

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Hall County authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting his brother Monday night in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Joseph Omar Mendoza, 30, is a suspect in the shooting outside Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road that injured his 29-year-old brother. The victim was found in the parking lot at about 9 p.m. and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Hall sheriff’s office.

“After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a late-model silver Nissan Rogue, according to witnesses,” the agency said in a lookout posted to Facebook. A search was underway Tuesday.

Mendoza is wanted on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. While investigators believe the shooting was isolated, they consider Mendoza to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

He was described as 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who spots Mendoza is asked not to approach but to call 911.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate
15h ago

Credit: Macauley Investments

Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Road to Atlanta’ still runs through Athens and No. 1 Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Road to Atlanta’ still runs through Athens and No. 1 Georgia
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad
1h ago
The Latest

Gunna’s attorneys request 4th bond hearing
1h ago
Brookhaven police arrest man charged with murder in Philadelphia
2h ago
‘How could you be that callous?’ Family grieves veteran shot to death on I-285
7h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top