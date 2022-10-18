Search for suspect underway after shooting outside Hall grocery store

Hall County authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting his brother Monday night in the parking lot of a grocery store.
Joseph Omar Mendoza, 30, is a suspect in the shooting outside Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road that injured his 29-year-old brother. The victim was found in the parking lot at about 9 p.m. and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Hall sheriff’s office.
“After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a late-model silver Nissan Rogue, according to witnesses,” the agency said in a lookout posted to Facebook. A search was underway Tuesday.
Mendoza is wanted on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. While investigators believe the shooting was isolated, they consider Mendoza to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.
He was described as 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who spots Mendoza is asked not to approach but to call 911.
