Scholarship honoring Secoriea Turner raises more than $12K in minutes

Bozeman said his nonprofit organization, Let Us Make Man, would seed the fund with $2,500. That initial donation was soon matched by several others: Marty Monegain, executive director of Black Man Lab; Rev. Shawn Drains of St. Paul AME; attorney Harold Spence, a partner at Davis Bozeman Johnson Law; and Debra DeBerry, a Superior Court clerk in DeKalb County.

In less than five minutes, the scholarship was funded with $12,500. As one donor after another stepped forward, Williamson and Turner smiled for the first time during the news conference.

According to Davis, the parents’ goal is to eventually establish a foundation in honor of their daughter. This scholarship, which aims to continue in perpetuity, is just the first step.

“Maybe we could help another young woman go to college and keep (Secoriea’s) name alive as best we can,” Williamson said.

The near immediate rush of community generosity served as a stark contrast to a legal process that Williamson called “frustrating.”

Spence, another attorney for the family, blamed the Fulton County courts for the lack of progress.

“Sometimes cases move slowly because of the lawyers involved,” Spence said. “This civil case is moving slowly, not because of anything the lawyers have failed to do, but because of judicial inactivity.”

Spence said the civil case had been stalled for nearly two years as attorneys waited for the court to rule on a routine motion.

The suspects charged in connection with Secoriea’s death, Jerrion McKinney and Julian Conley, have remained in the Fulton jail without bond since their arrests. Arguments in McKinney’s case reached the Georgia Supreme Court earlier this year after his lawyer asked to exclude evidence from firearm-related offenses he committed years before in Missouri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the evidence could be used at trial under Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The case was remanded to Fulton’s Superior Court after the Supreme Court’s decision. The co-defendants’ next court date has not been set.

Spence, who was buoyant after the birth of his grandson Thursday night, said a scholarship was a fitting way to honor Secoriea. He made his donation in dedication to his newborn grandchild.

“Even though she was only 8, we know that she had already developed a love of words, a love of reading and a love of books,” Spence said of Secoriea. “She intuitively understood that books and the words in them could introduce her to people she might never meet and transport her to places she might never go. ... She was already talking about college at age 8.”

Though many details about the scholarship remain unsettled, the funds will be managed by the Black Women’s Lab, a nonprofit sister organization to the Black Man Lab. The group’s executive director, Vanessa Cox-Logan, was emotional at the near-instantaneous outpouring of support.

“Black Women’s Lab was established for this very purpose, to create safe spaces and educate young women,” she told the AJC.

Cox-Logan said the group’s goal is to award its first scholarship soon, to someone with an interest in social justice who would be attending college this fall. Because Black Women’s Lab was only established in 2021, Cox-Logan said she would be leaning on the expertise of her counterparts at Black Man Lab to serve as custodian for the scholarship.

The fund will also accept donations from the public through their newly created website, fortheloveofsecoriea.com.

“While the Secoriea’s Social Justice Scholarship is still young, the family would like to give back to a college student that closely mirrors the best qualities displayed by Secoriea,” the website says. “Secoriea’s Social Justice Scholarship engages in providing monetary assistance to a young woman with a boundless spirit who strives to achieve social justice and has a positive impact on their community.”

Scholarship applicants must supply a 500-word essay on the ways their commitment to social justice will highlight Secoreia’s legacy.