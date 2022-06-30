Sandy Springs man sentenced for medical fraud schemes with his parents

Last August, Sabado pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud. Sabado, who is 34, was sentenced last week to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $25,000.

“This sentence will hold Sabado accountable for the damage he caused to Medicare and every taxpayer in this country,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, in a news release from the Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors had recommended less than the maximum sentence because Sabado had provided information that helped them prosecute other conspirators in the scheme — his parents, Charles Ronald Green Jr., 65, and Melinda Elizabeth Green, 61.

They pleaded guilty in federal court in California last year and are awaiting sentencing.

In a separate civil resolution handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Sabado is to repay $950,000, based on “ability to pay.”

His parents will forfeit millions of dollars, a Porsche and other property seized by the government, court records show.