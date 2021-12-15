Rockdale deputy charged with DUI, fleeing state troopers at 130 mph

A third state trooper heard about the potential pursuit over the radio and merged onto I-20 West in front of Holmes’ car, the report said. With one trooper in front and one behind, Holmes was guided to pull over the Accord at the Hill Street exit.

When the first state trooper asked Holmes to step out of the car, he handcuffed Holmes and began to question him, according to the report. Holmes told the trooper that he hadn’t seen or heard the GSP patrol car behind him, then told the trooper he was a deputy with the Rockdale sheriff’s office.

During their interaction, the trooper said Holmes had an “overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath and that the deputy refused all of the standard field sobriety and alcohol tests. The trooper arrested Holmes and began questioning the other passengers, one of whom was holding a Corona beer bottle, the report said.

The state troopers called the Rockdale sheriff’s office and a deputy arrived to pick up the other three men, according to the report. He also took possession of the two deputies’ service weapons.

No information about the employment status of Holmes, Isaac and Oglesby has been released. Officials with the Rockdale sheriff’s office have not responded to questions from the AJC.

