Rockdale agrees to pay deputies $1M for unpaid work

The deputies alleged in a lawsuit that officials violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to compensate them for time spent at pre-shift roll calls and for work they did after they were off the clock. The settlement covers the maximum three-year period allowed under the law, and pays attorney fees for the plaintiffs, the deputies’ attorneys said.

“I was proud to represent these hard working officers,” said lawyer Greg Hecht, who worked with co-counsel Daniel Ragland. “I appreciated the county and its sheriff for their willingness to see that our clients are fairly compensated for all of the work they performed on behalf of the citizens of Rockdale County.”