Rideshare driver shot by passenger in NW Atlanta robbery attempt, cops say

Police did not say if a suspect had been identified in the case. No details about the suspect were provided.

Explore Rideshare driver shot after dropping off customer in SW Atlanta

The incident comes just two days after another rideshare driver was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex after dropping off a customer around 9 p.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The victim told officers he was leaving the area when someone in another car started shooting at him, police said. That car fled the scene before officers arrived.

The rideshare driver was stable when taken to the hospital. Atlanta police did not say if the rideshare driver was the intended target of the shooting or if the incident was a random act of violence.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.