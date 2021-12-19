Rideshare driver shot by passenger in NW Atlanta robbery attempt, cops say

A rideshare driver was shot during a robbery Friday night after dropping off his passenger at a northwest Atlanta location, police said.
While the driver was dropping off the passenger at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard around 9:40 p.m., the passenger pulled out a handgun and demanded the driver’s money and jewelry, police said. A struggle ensued between the two and the driver was shot, according to police.
After the shooting, authorities said the gunman exited the driver’s vehicle and fled on foot. Police did not say if the gunman actually stole anything.
The victim then drove to a Walmart along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where police met him. He was stable when taken to the hospital.
Police did not say if a suspect had been identified in the case. No details about the suspect were provided.
The incident comes just two days after another rideshare driver was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex after dropping off a customer around 9 p.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The victim told officers he was leaving the area when someone in another car started shooting at him, police said. That car fled the scene before officers arrived.
The rideshare driver was stable when taken to the hospital. Atlanta police did not say if the rideshare driver was the intended target of the shooting or if the incident was a random act of violence.
