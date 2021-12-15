ajc logo
Richmond County deputies fired, investigated for contraband smuggling

Four Richmond County deputies have been fired and others remain under investigation after contraband was smuggled into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to multiple reports. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 2 hours ago

Four Richmond County deputies have been fired and others remain under investigation after contraband was smuggled into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to multiple reports.

Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell, all former deputies as of Wednesday, were arrested and charged after an investigation began last weekend about illegal contraband in the jail, news outlet WJBF reported.

German, who was hired May 15, was charged with violation of oath by public officer and unlawful street gang activity, according to WJBF.

Piper, who was hired June 1, 2019, was charged with violation of oath by public officer, WJBF reported.

Anthony, who was hired Aug. 7, was charged with violation of oath by public officer, according to WJBF.

Campbell, who was hired April 20, 2019, was charged with violation of oath by public officer, WJBF reported.

German, Piper, Anthony and Campbell were booked and committed to the jail on the listed charges, all felonies.

The detention center on Phinizy Road was placed on lockdown during the investigation, according to WJBF.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office personnel made an extensive sweep of the jail’s housing pods, WRDW/WAGT reported.

That operation yielded contraband including multiple homemade weapons (shanks), cellphones, tobacco products, homemade alcohol, pills and synthetic drugs, according to WRDW/WAGT.

The sweep yielded 23 weapons seized (19 shanks and four clubs), at least 34 pills, two cellphones, one phone charger and one container of homemade alcohol, WRDW/WAGT reported.

Multiple inmates are facing charges, according to WRDW/WAGT.

“The Sheriff’s Office is saddened and disappointed by the conduct of its deputies, however we are committed to follow the rule of law even if it applies to our own,” the agency said in a statement Wednesday. “This investigation has made the jail a safer facility for the deputies who work there as well as the inmates we are tasked to house. We hope that this swift and decisive action reassures the public of our commitment to hold ourselves to the highest standards.”

The jail will remain on lockdown and visitation is suspended, WJBF reported.

