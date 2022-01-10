Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Richmond Co. sheriff seeks public’s help in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

The Jeep Compass is reddish-orange and possibly has a black top and a black stripe on the hood with a moon roof, WRDW/WAGT reported. (Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
caption arrowCaption
The Jeep Compass is reddish-orange and possibly has a black top and a black stripe on the hood with a moon roof, WRDW/WAGT reported. (Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Law enforcement officials are searching for at least two individuals in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Augusta.

The individuals fired about five to 10 shots Saturday night from a newer-model Jeep Compass Trailhawk in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue, WRDW/WAGT reported Monday, citing the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are following up on every lead that comes in, but I cannot and will not accept the fact that no one knows who these suspects are,” Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said at the news conference. “There are individuals in this community that knew why they were there, knew what they were there for and knew who they were after, but yet they’ve failed to come forward with this information.”

The Jeep Compass is reddish-orange and possibly has a black top and a black stripe on the hood with a moon roof, WRDW/WAGT reported.

Explore‘I was just screaming’: Woman seeks justice after cousin killed days after Christmas

Upon arrival at 7:25 p.m. Saturday, deputies learned Arbrie Leigh Anthony had been shot, according to the news outlets.

Arbrie was taken by private vehicle to Augusta University Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead, WRDW/WAGT reported. Several family members confirmed the child’s identity to the news outlets.

Arbrie was outside petting neighborhood horses when she was shot, WRDW/WAGT reported. Cars and a horse were also struck by gunfire. The horse later died, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

ExploreSuspect sought in deadly shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel

“All acts of violence involving gunfire are senseless, but when it comes to a child, we take that one personally,” Roundtree said at the news conference. “I grew up in this city. I went to high school with many of the individuals and families that live in the southside area. I worked homicides for 10 years. I know the rules of the street game, and I know that children are off limit.”

If you have any information, please contact investigator Lucas Heise or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man shot, killed during struggle over Georgia deputy’s gun, officials say
19m ago
UPDATE: Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel
35m ago
Macon teen shoots brother after siblings open fire on home; 3 in custody
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top