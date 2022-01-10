Richmond Co. sheriff seeks public’s help in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

Upon arrival at 7:25 p.m. Saturday, deputies learned Arbrie Leigh Anthony had been shot, according to the news outlets.

Arbrie was taken by private vehicle to Augusta University Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead, WRDW/WAGT reported. Several family members confirmed the child’s identity to the news outlets.

Arbrie was outside petting neighborhood horses when she was shot, WRDW/WAGT reported. Cars and a horse were also struck by gunfire. The horse later died, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

“All acts of violence involving gunfire are senseless, but when it comes to a child, we take that one personally,” Roundtree said at the news conference. “I grew up in this city. I went to high school with many of the individuals and families that live in the southside area. I worked homicides for 10 years. I know the rules of the street game, and I know that children are off limit.”

If you have any information, please contact investigator Lucas Heise or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.