Reward raised to $10K in case of man found shot to death near Atlanta Beltline

Arnold was remembered as a beloved neighborhood figure who enjoyed planting and was active in the Inman Park community.

Officers discovered Arnold shot to death Saturday morning near Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue, a little over a mile from the home where he had resided for the past 20 years.

Joggers flagged officers down after they discovered someone lying just feet from the Atlanta Beltline Eastside and Freedom Park trails in northeast Atlanta. Arnold had been shot at least once, according to police.

Woolfolk said detectives recovered ballistic evidence from the scene and were able to track down video evidence that investigators have combed through. He said the medical examiner’s office ruled Arnold’s death a homicide Wednesday, and detectives have re-canvassed the area to try to find more evidence.

The homicide commander did not say if investigators have developed any suspects or persons of interest in the case. Arnold’s loved ones did not comment during the news conference.

“Make no mistake about it, this case has been investigated as a homicide since the inception of the incident,” Woolfolk said. “But today after examining the physical evidence, as well as the information received from the medical examiner’s office, we are ready to announce that this is officially a homicide in this investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

“It’s essential to get help from the public in cases like this,” Woolfolk said.