Report sheds light on chaotic events following Old 4th Ward skate park shooting

Other drivers reported seeing Quintero drive erratically before crashing, opening fire and running away, investigators noted in the warrant. Several vehicles were damaged, either by the collisions or by gunfire, and at least one had shattered rear windows. Another person told police bullets went through her Moreland Avenue home’s window and into her closet door.

By 5 p.m., Quintero was arrested. Officers spotted him running into a building in the 200 block of Moreland Avenue and confronted him when he ran out the back, according to the warrant. Police said they recovered two firearms from the building.

Quintero is being held at the Fulton County Jail on seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting didn’t cause a major disruption at the skate park, located near Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail, as residents quickly began to enjoy the park again even as crime scene tape remained strung up into the late afternoon.