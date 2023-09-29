Report: Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death

A man suspected of being involved in the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed hip-hop star Tupac Shakur has been arrested by Las Vegas police, The Associated Press reported.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately released, according to reports. An indictment was expected later Friday.

Davis is no stranger to investigators and admitted in interviews and his 2019 memoir that he was in the Cadillac when shots were fired on Sept. 7, 1996, killing Shakur. Shakur, who died a week later, was 25.

The arrest comes two months after police raided the home of Davis’s wife, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Documents said police were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur,” according to the report.

Now 60, Davis is a self-described “gangster” and the uncle of one of Shakur’s known rivals who was seen as a suspect early on in the police investigation.

The index, which includes original handwritten manuscripts, writings from his diary, song lyrics and other personal items, was handed over to the library in 2009 by the artist’s mother, Afeni Shakur.

In 2005, Shakur’s mother opened the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation Center for the Arts on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County, an institution she hoped would include a performing arts theater, museum, art gallery, community meeting space and classrooms. The center has since closed and is not open to the public.

Afeni Shakur died in 2016.

Afeni Shakur died in 2016.

Earlier this year, Tupac Shakur got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In July, the gold, ruby and diamond crown ring Tupac Shakur wore at his last public appearance sold for more than $1 million at Sotheby’s auction house.

