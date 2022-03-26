Red Cross: At least 30 displaced by fire at condo complex

The American Red Cross of Georgia is assisting at least 30 people after a fire damaged homes at the Dunwoody Hills Condominiums complex in Sandy Springs.
Red Cross officials said 10 units were affected when the blaze broke out at the complex along Vicksburg Place on Saturday afternoon.
Volunteers have helped about 30 displaced residents so far and continued to work with impacted families, according to a Red Cross spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson.
“Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the days ahead to help them with recovery guidance and resources,” she said in a news release.
Crews from the Sandy Springs Fire Department battle the blaze. Firefighters were met by flames shooting from multiple sides of the condo structure when they arrived. Alpharetta and Roswell fire crews helped subdue the blaze.
No one was injured, according to officials who said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
The Red Cross will help displaced residents with essentials such as temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal/health care items.
