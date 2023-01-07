ajc logo
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A man accused of rape was arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials said.

Cleon Duke is facing charges of felony rape in a May 2021 incident that happened in Lithonia, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said in a release. No other details on the incident were provided.

The 45-year-old was tracked down to a neighborhood near Stone Mountain, and authorities said they began surrounding the area. A SWAT standoff ensued after officials said Duke barricaded himself inside a home along To Lani Drive. Access to the neighborhood was blocked off while authorities worked to arrest Duke.

About five hours later, Duke surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

Officials with the sheriff’s office did not say if the home Duke barricaded inside was his.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

