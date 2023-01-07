Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood

Cleon Duke is facing charges of felony rape in a May 2021 incident that happened in Lithonia, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said in a release. No other details on the incident were provided.

The 45-year-old was tracked down to a neighborhood near Stone Mountain, and authorities said they began surrounding the area. A SWAT standoff ensued after officials said Duke barricaded himself inside a home along To Lani Drive. Access to the neighborhood was blocked off while authorities worked to arrest Duke.