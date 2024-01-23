Public funeral service announced for College Park police officer

A public funeral service will be held Wednesday for a College Park police officer who died due to an unspecified illness last week on her 43rd birthday, city officials said.
Sgt. Shakeya Lee-Shawn Walker died Jan. 16 after suffering medical complications, College Park police announced. While her illness was not specified, her obituary mentioned her doctors, nurses and cancer team.
An 8-year veteran of the College Park Police Department, Walker was a native of Brooklyn, New York, who held a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, her obituary said. She served as the safety training coordinator in the Office of Public Safety and was also a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary.
Walker’s funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home at 4347 Flat Shoals Road in Decatur, the city of College Park announced. She will be buried at the South View Cemetery in Jonesboro. Walker’s service is open to the public and will also be streamed live online.
According to Walker’s obituary, she is survived by her parents and four brothers as well as a large extended family. She was preceded in death by one brother.
“Sgt. Walker exemplified herself as an outstanding officer: protective, caring, dedicated, grounding, and resourceful,” her obituary said. “However, her impact on her family, friends, doctors, nurses, cancer team, neighbors, and fellow officers lives on.”
