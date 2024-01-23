Public funeral service announced for College Park police officer

A public funeral service will be held Wednesday for a College Park police officer who died due to an unspecified illness last week on her 43rd birthday, city officials said.

Sgt. Shakeya Lee-Shawn Walker died Jan. 16 after suffering medical complications, College Park police announced. While her illness was not specified, her obituary mentioned her doctors, nurses and cancer team.

An 8-year veteran of the College Park Police Department, Walker was a native of Brooklyn, New York, who held a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, her obituary said. She served as the safety training coordinator in the Office of Public Safety and was also a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary.