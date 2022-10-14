Prosecutors misled judge during Gunna’s bond hearing, defense says

Such claims have been enough to keep the defendants in jail so far, but Friday’s filing accuses the prosecution of misleading the judge. Sadow also said that particular text message was not included in the three terabytes of discovery evidence turned over to the defendants.

“Tell gunna happy c day it’s all love [100 and heart emojis] I’ll still a whack some Bout him,” the text read, according to the filing.

The text in question, Sadow wrote, was written nearly two years before the indictment and “has nothing to do with witness intimidation or obstruction.”

“For the State to aver that this text is an offer to commit murder (or to threaten or injure a witness in a case that was still two years in the future) aptly illustrates the problem of a hearing by ambush and proffer,” he said.

Prosecutors allege Kitchens and fellow rapper Young Thug are the leaders of a criminal street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violent crime.

Defense attorneys for the pair have maintained their innocence, calling the state’s claims baseless and saying the musicians will be exonerated at trial.

While those with means have obtained top defense attorneys, at least eight of the defendants still have no legal counsel. As a result, prosecutors have asked Glanville to postpone the trial until late March.

Don Geary, who had been the lead prosecutor in the case, recently left the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for a job in Gwinnett.