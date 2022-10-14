BreakingNews
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
ajc logo
X

Prosecutors misled judge during Gunna’s bond hearing, defense says

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A Fulton County prosecutor misled a judge when she referenced a text message in which a co-defendant allegedly offered to “whack someone” for jailed Atlanta rapper Gunna, the musicians’ attorneys said Friday.

The text in question, which wasn’t even sent to the rapper, was actually written in June 2020 — nearly two years before he and 27 others were charged in a sweeping gang indictment, defense attorney Steve Sadow said in the court filing.

Prosecutor Adriane Love mentioned the message during Thursday’s bond hearing for Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens. Citing concerns about witness intimidation in the case, prosecutors have successfully asked that the judge keep the defendants behind bars without bond until next year’s trial.

“We have evidence that there are members of this organization who have conveyed their willingness to ‘whack’ or kill a person for the defendant,” Love told Judge Ural Glanville.

Explore‘#FreeGunna’: Kim Kardashian voices support for embattled rapper

She added that some of the state’s witnesses are so afraid of retaliation they broke down and cried at the thought of testifying in the high-profile case.

Such claims have been enough to keep the defendants in jail so far, but Friday’s filing accuses the prosecution of misleading the judge. Sadow also said that particular text message was not included in the three terabytes of discovery evidence turned over to the defendants.

“Tell gunna happy c day it’s all love [100 and heart emojis] I’ll still a whack some Bout him,” the text read, according to the filing.

The text in question, Sadow wrote, was written nearly two years before the indictment and “has nothing to do with witness intimidation or obstruction.”

ExploreAtlanta rapper Gunna denied bond for third time

“For the State to aver that this text is an offer to commit murder (or to threaten or injure a witness in a case that was still two years in the future) aptly illustrates the problem of a hearing by ambush and proffer,” he said.

Prosecutors allege Kitchens and fellow rapper Young Thug are the leaders of a criminal street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violent crime.

Defense attorneys for the pair have maintained their innocence, calling the state’s claims baseless and saying the musicians will be exonerated at trial.

While those with means have obtained top defense attorneys, at least eight of the defendants still have no legal counsel. As a result, prosecutors have asked Glanville to postpone the trial until late March.

ExploreFulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial

Don Geary, who had been the lead prosecutor in the case, recently left the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for a job in Gwinnett.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
7h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
8h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
8h ago

Credit: Provided by family of Susan Karnatz

Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
1h ago
The Latest

McDonough man gets 10 years for giving alcohol, molesting teen at slumber party
17m ago
Man convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother
30m ago
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall
1h ago
Featured

UPDATE: New report shows flu activity rising in Georgia
49m ago
The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
9h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top