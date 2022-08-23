ajc logo
X

Nonprofit that raised $750K for APD officers says justice prevails

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

The Georgia Law Enforcement Organization, a statewide nonprofit that supported officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan following the Rayshard Brooks shooting, announced that it received more than $750,000 in donations for the two officers’ legal defense.

“To this day, over two years after the initial incident, we have still not been presented with a shred of evidence to suggest that our initial assessment of their innocence was wrong,” the organization said in a statement following Tuesday’s announcement that no criminal charges against Rolfe and Brosnan would be pursued.

“Today’s announcement that all charges are being dismissed is exactly how we anticipated this case to go, and even with the corrupt politics from former politicians who were involved in this case, we knew that the justice system would prevail,” the statement said.

Editors' Picks
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance5h ago
Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
6h ago
Atlanta judge Gundy suspended for 90 days for ethics lapses
5h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
6h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
6h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
The Latest
Abrams calls for police accountability and de-escalation, mourns Brooks
33m ago
Brosnan’s attorneys praise decision to drop charges
36m ago
No charges against Atlanta officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks
1h ago
Featured
Police gather on 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
5h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top