Pregnant woman in critical condition after being shot at troubled DeKalb condos
Pregnant woman in critical condition after being shot at troubled DeKalb condos

Crime & Public Safety
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 6 minutes ago

A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded around 5:45 a.m. to the shooting at the troubled Brannon Hill condominiums in the 6600 block of Singleton Lane and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors took over her care, police said.

ExplorePhotos: DeKalb begins tearing down squalid Brannon Hill Condominiums

“The baby was not delivered on scene,” police said, without elaborating. “Both victims are in critical condition.”

Brannon Hill, a notorious and derelict condominium, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

In May 2022, three people were killed and three were wounded in a shooting at the complex. Homicides were also reported there in November 2021 and April 2017.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

