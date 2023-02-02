Pregnant woman in critical condition after being shot at troubled DeKalb condos

A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
DeKalb police responded around 5:45 a.m. to the shooting at the troubled Brannon Hill condominiums in the 6600 block of Singleton Lane and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors took over her care, police said.
“The baby was not delivered on scene,” police said, without elaborating. “Both victims are in critical condition.”
Brannon Hill, a notorious and derelict condominium, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
In May 2022, three people were killed and three were wounded in a shooting at the complex. Homicides were also reported there in November 2021 and April 2017.
