Pregnant woman escapes Doraville home amid SWAT standoff, police say

A pregnant woman managed to escape a home in DeKalb County on Monday morning during a standoff between an armed man and SWAT teams, authorities said.
Doraville police received a 911 call around 4:45 a.m. from the woman and her male friend, who were hiding from the gunman in a bedroom of the home on Tilly Mill Road. Those inside were able to get out, leaving the suspect barricaded inside the shared residence.
He surrendered peacefully around 7:20 a.m. and will be charged, police said.
Authorities said the incident started when the suspect pulled a gun on another man following an argument. That man immediately left, and officers helped the pregnant woman and her friend get out safely.
Authorities said no shots were fired and no one was injured. An investigation is ongoing.
