Pregnant Clayton woman shot while sleeping; unborn baby dies days before due date

A pregnant woman who was shot while sleeping in her Clayton County home last week lost her unborn baby, according to police.
Lovejoy police Chief Michael Gaddis said his officers responded to the Villas at Hampton townhome apartments on Tara Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. March 23 and found 27-year-old Princess Wolfe, who was nine months pregnant, and her 8-year-old daughter.
Wolfe had been shot twice in the abdomen, Gaddis said, adding that she was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but “unfortunately, her newborn did not survive when they had surgery.” The 8-year-old was not injured.
“That’s where we are right now. Investigators are still out canvassing the area, talking to neighbors, seeing if they heard or saw anything, reviewing surveillance equipment,” Gaddis said.
A GoFundMe page set up by family members said Wolfe had her 8-year-old daughter in bed with her that night. In a public Facebook post, a woman who identified herself as Wolfe’s mother said her daughter was able to push the child onto the floor during the incident.
“The bullets entered her bedroom window, striking her twice, hitting her in her abdomen and stomach, killing her unborn baby, who was five days away from her arrival date,” according to the GoFundMe account.
Gaddis said that due to the location of Wolfe’s injuries and how the bullet went through the window, “we don’t think it was a stray bullet or anything at this time.”
“We just want to make sure we get this solved because this is a senseless murder here — taking an unborn life,” he said.
The family is hoping to raise funds to help with Wolfe’s medical bills and for a small funeral service for the baby, who they called Cori. They are also hoping to relocate Wolfe and her daughter for their emotional well-being and safety.
“Please continue to pray for our family,” the family said. “The investigation continues to be ongoing, so pray for justice to be done on behalf of Baby Cori and Princess!”
