Pregnant Clayton woman shot while sleeping; unborn baby dies days before due date

“The bullets entered her bedroom window, striking her twice, hitting her in her abdomen and stomach, killing her unborn baby, who was five days away from her arrival date,” according to the GoFundMe account.

Gaddis said that due to the location of Wolfe’s injuries and how the bullet went through the window, “we don’t think it was a stray bullet or anything at this time.”

“We just want to make sure we get this solved because this is a senseless murder here — taking an unborn life,” he said.

The family is hoping to raise funds to help with Wolfe’s medical bills and for a small funeral service for the baby, who they called Cori. They are also hoping to relocate Wolfe and her daughter for their emotional well-being and safety.

“Please continue to pray for our family,” the family said. “The investigation continues to be ongoing, so pray for justice to be done on behalf of Baby Cori and Princess!”