Poncey-Highland restaurants toss lifeline to neighbors after devastating fire

After a catastrophic fire at a small apartment building in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood earlier this month, restaurants in the popular area are finding multiple ways to assist the nearly 30 people displaced.
The North High Ridge Apartments on North Avenue burned and collapsed in the early morning hours of April 2. No one was injured, but the building’s residents lost everything in the fire. The devastation was so complete that one couple told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they couldn’t even find a fireproof box in the rubble.
Since then, support from the community has poured in. Now, multiple local restaurants are finding ways to help by fundraising, providing free meals to those affected and planning a community event for the benefit of their neighbors.
On Monday, Tio Lucho’s is holding a Peruvian pollada, a potluck-style dinner featuring roasted chicken, to raise money for the fire victims. The dinner will feature dishes donated by other chefs in the neighborhood, including Joey Ward from Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, Steven Goodwin of Nine Rabbits, Andre Gomez, Shane Devereaux and more.
Arnaldo Castillo, who co-owns Tio Lucho’s with Sweet Auburn BBQ proprietor Ronald Hsu, said Monday’s pollada is a Peruvian tradition that he intends to pay forward after a difficult time in his own family.
“On a personal note, years ago when my dad fell ill and we couldn’t cover his medical bills, the Peruvian community in Gwinnett did a pollada to help raise as much money as possible,” he told the AJC.
Hank Nare, a former chef and colleague of Castillo’s, reached out to the chef community after the fire because his sister was among the neighbors displaced by the North High Ridge fire.
“I reached out to some of my former colleagues over the last week in hopes to do a small fundraiser to help her get back on her feet. After an outpouring of support from my friends and fellow chefs ... we decided we have enough resources to aid all those who were misplaced,” Nare said.
Anyone inspired to help can purchase a ticket to the pollada for $50 at tioluchos.com. The menu includes the traditional pollada, or grilled chicken quarters marinated in Peruvian spices, and pulled pork from Tio Lucho’s. Other chefs have donated elote salad, frijoles, rice, glazed sweet plantains and a charred nopales salad.
Credit: Arnaldo Castillo
Not to be left out, Hsu and Sweet Auburn BBQ have also stepped up. The former residents of North High Ridge, which is less than 400 feet from Sweet Auburn BBQ on North Avenue, will be able to eat at the restaurant for free through Thursday. The restaurant will also donate 10% of all dine-in sales through Saturday to the victims.
Tio Lucho’s and Sweet Auburn BBQ are the latest to join in the outpouring of support from the tight-knit in-town community. Fundraisers for the group of affected neighbors and individuals have collectively raised tens of thousands of dollars since the incident.
How to help
Community organizers and friends are banding together to help the 28 people who lost their homes during the North High Ridge apartment building fire. Instructions on how to give, as well as the stories of several residents, are included in the GoFundMe campaigns below. Donations of toiletries, clothing and household items can also be dropped off at Elemental Spirits Co. on North Highland Avenue during business hours or in East Point by contacting Christina at 678-463-9189. The deadline for collections is Saturday.
GENERAL:
Help for North High Ridge residents
RESIDENTS:
Emma | TJ & Heather | Malik | Sonya | Emily & Moïse
Ellie & Alex | Caitlyn & Jonathan | Austin | Owen & Sonya
Alex & Heather | Max | Josh & Mick | Michael
Kenzie & Andrew | Nik | Melanie & Brian | Palmer Family
