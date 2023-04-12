Poncey-Highland restaurants toss lifeline to neighbors after devastating fire

“On a personal note, years ago when my dad fell ill and we couldn’t cover his medical bills, the Peruvian community in Gwinnett did a pollada to help raise as much money as possible,” he told the AJC.

Hank Nare, a former chef and colleague of Castillo’s, reached out to the chef community after the fire because his sister was among the neighbors displaced by the North High Ridge fire.

“I reached out to some of my former colleagues over the last week in hopes to do a small fundraiser to help her get back on her feet. After an outpouring of support from my friends and fellow chefs ... we decided we have enough resources to aid all those who were misplaced,” Nare said.

Anyone inspired to help can purchase a ticket to the pollada for $50 at tioluchos.com. The menu includes the traditional pollada, or grilled chicken quarters marinated in Peruvian spices, and pulled pork from Tio Lucho’s. Other chefs have donated elote salad, frijoles, rice, glazed sweet plantains and a charred nopales salad.

Not to be left out, Hsu and Sweet Auburn BBQ have also stepped up. The former residents of North High Ridge, which is less than 400 feet from Sweet Auburn BBQ on North Avenue, will be able to eat at the restaurant for free through Thursday. The restaurant will also donate 10% of all dine-in sales through Saturday to the victims.

Tio Lucho’s and Sweet Auburn BBQ are the latest to join in the outpouring of support from the tight-knit in-town community. Fundraisers for the group of affected neighbors and individuals have collectively raised tens of thousands of dollars since the incident.