Police: Woman struck, killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene in DeKalb County on Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Gresham Road and I-20 around 7:30 p.m., police said. There, they found a woman’s body in the road.

Witnesses told investigators that the woman, who was not publicly identified, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a statement from police.

No other details about the incident, the victim or any potential suspects were released by police.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

