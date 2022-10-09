Police: Woman struck, killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run

A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene in DeKalb County on Saturday evening, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of Gresham Road and I-20 around 7:30 p.m., police said. There, they found a woman’s body in the road.
Witnesses told investigators that the woman, who was not publicly identified, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a statement from police.
No other details about the incident, the victim or any potential suspects were released by police.
