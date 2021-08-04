ajc logo
X

Police: Woman shot in downtown Atlanta after throwing brick at car

The woman was reported missing out of another county before she showed up wounded Tuesday night at an Atlanta hospital, according to police
Caption
The woman was reported missing out of another county before she showed up wounded Tuesday night at an Atlanta hospital, according to police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

A woman was shot outside a downtown Atlanta federal building after police said she threw a brick at a passing car.

The woman, whose name is not being released, was reported missing out of another county before she showed up wounded Tuesday night at an Atlanta hospital, according to police. She was stable when officers met her at the hospital.

According to an Atlanta police spokesman, she was shot outside the Sam Nunn Federal Center on Forsyth Street around 11:20 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the patient had thrown a brick at a car and the occupant of the car shot her,” the spokesman said in a statement.

No description of the vehicle or the suspected shooter was provided.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Man remains at large, woman arrested after fleeing Brookhaven traffic...
2
3 killed in weekend fatal shootings in Atlanta
3
Man dead in shooting at South Fulton home
4
Deadly apartment shooting is 3rd Gwinnett homicide in 3 days
5
Police release photo of Piedmont Park victim, renew calls for help
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top