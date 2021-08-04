Police: Woman shot in downtown Atlanta after throwing brick at car

A woman was shot outside a downtown Atlanta federal building after police said she threw a brick at a passing car.
The woman, whose name is not being released, was reported missing out of another county before she showed up wounded Tuesday night at an Atlanta hospital, according to police. She was stable when officers met her at the hospital.
According to an Atlanta police spokesman, she was shot outside the Sam Nunn Federal Center on Forsyth Street around 11:20 p.m.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the patient had thrown a brick at a car and the occupant of the car shot her,” the spokesman said in a statement.
No description of the vehicle or the suspected shooter was provided.
