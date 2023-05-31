X

Sheriff: Woman set Spalding County trailer on fire to cover up deadly stabbing

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Spalding County investigators believe a woman stabbed another woman to death and then set a mobile home on fire to hide the crime.

The home on Dutchman Road in the Griffin area was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived Sunday, the Spalding sheriff’s office said. A witness told the first responders there was a body inside the trailer but the structure had partially collapsed, making a search impossible.

“While speaking with the witness, he stated that he was present in the trailer when Christy Garner stabbed Patricia Gresham in the neck and killed her,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a social media post. “Garner then attacked him, but he was able to fend her off and get away. Garner then set the trailer on fire to cover up the murder.”

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and enter the home, where they found Gresham’s body, Dix said. She was 55.

“Firefighters beat back the heat and flames long enough to allow for Mrs. Gresham’s body to be recovered and for evidence collection purposes and were able to make the scene safe enough for us to do our jobs in bringing justice to Mrs. Gresham’s family,” Dix said.

Garner, 40, was arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, and tampering with evidence. She was being held without bond late Tuesday at the Spalding jail.

No details were released on the relationship between Garner and Gresham. Address records showed Gresham had lived in the home for more than 20 years.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp deploys political machine for 2024 legislative battle2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Midtown apartment residents cleared to go home after evacuation order lifted
9h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

MURPHY: Bill White’s joining Mar-A-Lago, but he’s not done with Buckhead yet
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves lose to the worst team in baseball again
8h ago

Credit: AP

Braves lose to the worst team in baseball again
8h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Wellstar to open Midtown incubator as part of venture capital push
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Midtown apartment residents cleared to go home after evacuation order lifted
9h ago
Inmate dead in suspected suicide at DeKalb jail, officials say
14h ago
Cops: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Covington domestic incident ends in shooting
14h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
2h ago
Termite control: When to worry and what to do
2h ago
Braves call up top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who will begin in bullpen
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top