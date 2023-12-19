Police: Woman posed as Waffle House worker for 2 hours, then swiped cash

She wore a Waffle House cap and pretended to work at the 24-hour breakfast eatery. But the woman wasn’t really an employee of the Riverdale restaurant, according to police.
After “working” for two hours, the woman helped herself to cash from the register, police said. Now, investigators are scrambling to find out the woman’s identity.
“Do you know me?” Riverdale police posted on Facebook.
On Dec. 12 at about 7 p.m., the woman began working at the Waffle House in the 6500 block of Ga. 85. A store video camera later caught her opening the cash register and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
No further details about the incident were released.
Anyone with information on the woman or the theft is asked to contact Riverdale police at 770-996-3382.
